UP: 3 dead, 1 injured in bike collision

Three persons, including a father-son duo, lost their lives in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the Burhapur police station area in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Circle officer (CO) Nagina Sangram Singh said at around 10.45 am, two motorcycles collided head-on in the Noorpur police station area in which Nafees (48) and his son Shahrukh (22) and one other motorcyclist Tahseem (42) died on the spot.

Tahseem's fellow rider Saleem was seriously injured and has been sent to a community health centre in Nagina for treatment, he added.

