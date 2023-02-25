Left Menu

UP: 3 dead, 1 injured in bike collision

PTI | Bijnor | Updated: 25-02-2023 20:33 IST | Created: 25-02-2023 20:33 IST
UP: 3 dead, 1 injured in bike collision
  • Country:
  • India

Three persons, including a father-son duo, lost their lives in a head-on collision between two motorcycles in the Burhapur police station area in Uttar Pradesh on Saturday, police said.

Circle officer (CO) Nagina Sangram Singh said at around 10.45 am, two motorcycles collided head-on in the Noorpur police station area in which Nafees (48) and his son Shahrukh (22) and one other motorcyclist Tahseem (42) died on the spot.

Tahseem's fellow rider Saleem was seriously injured and has been sent to a community health centre in Nagina for treatment, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

Nigerians vote for new president, delays seen at some polling stations

 Nigeria
2
SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

SpaceX targets Monday for launch of next batch of Starlink satellites

 Global
3
Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

Here's how plastic upcycling can close carbon cycle

 United States
4
US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own theory in South Carolina murder trial; Yellen says will talk deficit-reduction with Republicans, not debt limit and more

US Domestic News Roundup: Under pressure, Alex Murdaugh testifies to own the...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlocking Global Collaboration: How Technology Puts the World at Your Fingertips

New Era in Healthcare: How Blockchain is Revolutionizing Medical Records

Revolutionizing the Metaverse: Unpacking the Key Technologies and Trends for a Better Digital Future

The Powerful Duo: How Blockchain and AI Are Transforming Industries

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023