Man arrested for firing at 16-year-old girl in Delhi’s Nand Nagri

A 20-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for allegedly shooting at a minor girl in northeast Delhi's Nand Nagri, police said. The incident took place Monday evening.

According to police, Kasim reached the house of the 16-year-old girl and shot at her after an argument broke out between them. The accused and the victim have been friends for over a year. Since last one month, the teen was in contact with another person which infuriated Kasim and he attacked the teen, they said. An attempt to murder case was lodged in connection with the incident. Six to seven teams were formed and the accused was caught, they said. The investigation so far has revealed that the accused procured the weapon from a person in Uttar Pradesh five days ago for Rs 4,200, police said. According to police, Kasim had also threatened the girl three days ago by showing her the weapon.

The girl is undergoing treatment at GTB hospital and her condition is stable. The maternal uncle of the victim said that he was present in the house when the incident happened. ''The accused lives nearby our house. I was watching TV last evening when I heard my niece shouting for help. I rushed outside and saw that the blood was oozing out of her left shoulder. I, along with another person, took her to the hospital,” he said.

''My niece wanted to end her friendship with the accused. They had a fight around 10 days ago,” he added.

On Monday, the accused came to the house and checked her mobile phone, following which he shot her and fled, the victim’s uncle said. The father of the victim had died four years ago. She has three sisters and a brother. Her mother works as domestic help to support the family, said the uncle who is a rickshaw puller.

