'Summons from ED were Modi summons', says BRS leader Rama Rao

Top BRS leader K T Rama Rao on Thursday launched a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led Centre, accusing it of crony capitalism, favouring Adani and ''misusing'' agencies such as the Enforcement Directorate to harass opposition leaders.

Rama Rao, who alleged that the central agencies have become puppets in the hands of the Modi government, claimed that several BRS leaders have been targeted by the Centre.

The summons issued by the ED to his sister and BRS MLC K Kavitha in connection with a money laundering case linked to alleged irregularities in the Delhi excise policy are ''not ED summons but Modi summons'', said Rama Rao, son of Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.

Claiming that the NDA government has become synonymous with ''unscrupulous rule'' and ''dishonest investigation agencies'', the BRS leader alleged a nexus between Modi and industrialist Gautam Adani.

''I am alleging directly that Gautam Adani is a proxy of Narendra Modi. The double engine he (Modi) talks about means that the economic engine is Adani and the political engine is Modi,'' he said. The 'double engine' Modi talks about is only either 'Jumla' (empty promises) or 'Hamla' (attacks), he further alleged.

Though the Finance Ministry and NITI Aayog had raised red flags about ''giving six airports to Adani'' on the ground that a firm can only set up two airports as per the existing rules, the regulations were changed in favour of a person, Rama Rao alleged.

He further alleged that Adani funds the BJP through electoral bonds and other means while the ruling party at the Centre uses it to purchase MLAs, dethrone democratically-elected governments and split parties.

In case such tactics do not work, then ''set all these agencies like hunting dogs against opposition parties to demoralise us to ensure that political vendetta is carried out.'' ''Is it not a fact that ED, IT and CBI are extended arms of Narendra Modi? I want to tell them that not every day is a Sunday. Don't think Modi is permanent,'' he pointed out. ''They are using these agencies as tools to harass opposition parties and I am backing with evidence. Prove me (wrong) otherwise,'' he said.

The PM and the Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman remained tight-lipped even though Rs 13 lakh crore of LIC and SBI is lost, he alleged.

He said MLC Kavitha would appear before the ED and cooperate with the agency unlike BJP leader B L Santhosh, who tried to avoid questioning by the SIT of Telangana Police in the case of alleged attempt to poach BRS MLAs.

About 12 BRS leaders, including ministers, have already faced inquiry by ED and other central agencies, he said, adding that his party would face it.

''Why none of the BJP leaders are being summoned by the central agencies,'' he asked and demanded to know if cases were registered against the saffron party leaders. ''Is everyone in the BJP the brother and sister of Raja Harishchandra.'' The ED had earlier spoken about allegations against some leaders of other parties but such matters were not pursued after they joined the BJP. However, he did not specify any names.

''The Sri Lankan government has clearly said Modi brought pressure on our President (Ranil Wickremesinghe) and got a Rs 6,000 crore project for Adani,'' Rama Rao claimed.

''Sri Lanka's Finance Minister came to attend G20 meetings. He clearly said the Rs 6,000 crore project given to Adani is a government to government deal,'' he said.

The Sri Lankan government has levelled these allegations against Modi. ''If he (Modi) has guts then come forward and tell (everyone) that these allegations are false,'' he said.

Almost 100 per cent raids conducted by ED are against opposition parties, he claimed. Claiming that 5,422 ED cases have been filed since Modi assumed power, Rama Rao said only 23 cases ended up in conviction. ''How ED is used? To eradicate democracy in the country,'' he said.

