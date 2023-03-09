MP: Hindu Mahasabha leader, brother drown as motorbike plunges into canal

An office-bearer of the Hindu Mahasabha and his brother drowned when their motorcycle fell into a canal in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, police said on Thursday.

Mohan Singh Baghel (65), one of the deceased, was a general secretary of the Mahasabha's Gwalior unit.

He, his brother Babulal Baghel (78) and another relative Pancham Singh (25) were going to a marriage party on motorbike on Wednesday night, said area inspector Arun Singh of Deogarh police station.

A tractor came in their way and to avoid collision Pancham who was riding the motorbike changed the direction and it plunged into the roadside canal, he added. While Pancham Singh swam to safety, Mohan and Babulal could not. Their bodies were retrieved from the canal on Thursday, the police officer said.

Further probe is on.

