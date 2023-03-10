Left Menu

Retired ITBP jawan shoots himself dead in Delhi's Palam

The body bore bullet injuries on the forehead and chest, he said.Kumars wife, in her statement, said that her husband was an alcoholic and she had gone to her parents house following an argument with him, he added.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-03-2023 19:05 IST | Created: 10-03-2023 18:24 IST
Retired ITBP jawan shoots himself dead in Delhi's Palam
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

A retired Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) jawan on Friday allegedly shot himself dead with his licensed revolver at his house in southwest Delhi's Palam village, police said.

The deceased, identified as Sudhir Kumar (48), hailed from Baghpat in Uttar Pradesh and retired as a head constable two months ago, they said. Information regarding the incident was received at Palam police station at around 8:30 am, they said.

The main door of the house was found bolted from the inside. When the police entered the house after breaking a window, a person was found lying unconscious on the floor, a senior police officer said. The body bore bullet injuries on the forehead and chest, he said.

Kumar’s wife, in her statement, said that her husband was an alcoholic and she had gone to her parent's house following an argument with him, he added. She also said that her husband had a licence for the revolver, police said. No suicide note was recovered from the spot, police said, adding the family members did not suspect any foul play. The body has been sent for post-mortem, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on abortion drug access; FDA mandates breast density information with mammography results and more

Health News Roundup: New York officials ask 3 pharmacy chains for plans on a...

 Global
2
Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

Magnitude 5.9 earthquake strikes northern Colombia - EMSC

 Colombia
3
(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: Watch live

(Update: Launched) OneWeb to launch 40 satellites with SpaceX on Thursday: W...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head; GSK expects US launch of RSV vaccine with no supply issues and more

Health News Roundup: Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 202...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Growing Together: The Importance of Agriculture and Rural Development

The Heat Is On: Understanding the Realities of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023