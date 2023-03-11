Left Menu

Rural committees to be formed to monitor quality of development works: Haryana minister

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 11-03-2023 20:32 IST | Created: 11-03-2023 20:32 IST
Haryana Development and Panchayats Minister Devender Singh Babli on Saturday said rural monitoring committees will be formed to keep a strict vigil on the quality of development works.

Citizens should also monitor development works being carried out by the government in rural areas in order to curb any corruption, the minister told a gathering during his visit to several villages in his Tohana assembly constituency.

He inaugurated 31 public welfare projects worth Rs 4 crore in his constituency, according to an official statement issued here.

Rural monitoring committees will be formed to keep strict vigil on the quality of development works, he announced during his address.

Babli said if any negligence is detected during any ongoing development work, people should notify authorities and panchayat representatives.

