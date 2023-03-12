Haryana Police arrests man wanted in several criminal cases

Left Menu

A man, wanted in various criminal cases, were arrested by the Haryana Police here, police said on Sunday.A team of Special Task Force arrested Mahesh alias Dholu, a resident of Bandhwari in Gurugram, it said in a statement.More than a dozen heinous criminal cases were registered against him in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they said. The UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 40,000 on his arrest, it said. Dholu will be handed over to the UP police for further action, said police.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 12-03-2023 17:37 IST | Created: 12-03-2023 17:30 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
A man, wanted in various criminal cases, were arrested by the Haryana Police here, police said on Sunday.

A team of Special Task Force arrested Mahesh alias Dholu, a resident of Bandhwari in Gurugram, it said in a statement.

More than a dozen heinous criminal cases were registered against him in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh, they said. The UP Police had announced a reward of Rs 40,000 on his arrest, it said. Dholu will be handed over to the UP police for further action, said police.

