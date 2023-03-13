Left Menu

Lt Gen Rashim Bali takes over command of Leh-based XIV Corps

PTI | Leh | Updated: 13-03-2023 19:54 IST | Created: 13-03-2023 19:54 IST
Lt Gen Rashim Bali takes over command of Leh-based XIV Corps
  • Country:
  • India

Lt General Rashim Bali on Monday took over the command of strategically based XIV Corps of the army in Leh, which looks after the Line of Actual Control with China and Line of Control with Pakistan.

Lt Gen Bali took over the reins of XIV Corps, also known as 'Fire and Fury Corps', from Lt Gen Anindya Sengupta.

On assuming command, the General Officer paid homage at the War Memorial at Leh and exhorted all ranks to continue working with soldierly commitment and zeal.

Lt Gen Bali was earlier posted Corps commander of 'Victor Force' comprising Rashtriya Rifles of the army that looks after the crucial South Kashmir area.

During his tenure there, under the leadership of Lt Gen Bali, the army had successful operations in eliminating as well as surrendering of terrorists besides educating the parents to wean away their children from militancy and join the mainstream.

He moved to army headquarters in the national capital from Kashmir and later got promoted to Lt General rank.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against health care charges; Bayer plans to spend $1 billion on US pharma R&D in 2023-US pharma head and more

Health News Roundup: Canadian federal government warns provinces against hea...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station mission

Science News Roundup: SpaceX capsule returns crew of four from space station...

 Global
4
New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

New hopes emerge for the people of Tibet in the changing world

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Windows to Chrome: The Evolution of Microsoft and Google

Cloud Wars: Azure vs AWS vs GCP

DevOps vs Agile: Which Approach Will Win the Battle for Efficiency?

The Classroom of the Future: Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality in Education

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023