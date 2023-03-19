Left Menu

Hail, rain damage standing crops in Rajasthan's Bundi, farmer kills self

A 60-year-old farmer allegedly killed himself in Rajasthans Bundi district, ostensibly after rain and hail damaged standing crops in his field, police said on Sunday.Prathviraj Bairwa of Bajad village in the districts Talera area allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday after witnessing the damage to his wheat crop.

PTI | Kota(Raj) | Updated: 19-03-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 19-03-2023 23:47 IST
Hail, rain damage standing crops in Rajasthan's Bundi, farmer kills self
  • Country:
  • India

A 60-year-old farmer allegedly killed himself in Rajasthan's Bundi district, ostensibly after rain and hail damaged standing crops in his field, police said on Sunday.

Prathviraj Bairwa of Bajad village in the district's Talera area allegedly consumed a poisonous substance on Saturday after witnessing the damage to his wheat crop. He was rushed to MBS Hospital in Kota where he succumbed on Sunday morning, the police said. Rain and hail in parts of Kota, Bundi and Jhalawar districts over the past three-four days have caused considerable damage to wheat, gram and coriander and other crops. On Saturday, Bairwa had gone to take stock of his wheat crop and allegedly consumed a poisonous substance after witnessing the extent of the damage, Circle Officer and Deputy Superintendent of Police Ankit Jain said. The police have lodged a case of unnatural death under Section 174 of the CrPC. The victim's body was handed over to family members after post-mortem, the police said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene therapy approval path; US FDA classifies recall of heart devices by Getinge as most serious and more

Health News Roundup: Sarepta slides as FDA about-turn on panel clouds gene t...

 Global
2
Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

Study suggests how combination of drugs help to reduce lung tumors

United States
3
Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big threat; Olympics-Asia athletes back Paris pathway for Russians, Belarusians and more

Sports News Roundup: Motor racing-Even from 15th, Verstappen remains a big t...

 Global
4
AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet users

AI-powered tools, deepfakes pose challenge of misinformation before Internet...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Evolution of Software Development: What to Expect in 2023

The Power of Innovation: How Agriculture and Technology are Driving Development Forward

The Role of Artificial Intelligence in Cybersecurity

The Battle of the Chatbots: ChatGPT vs ChatSonic

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023