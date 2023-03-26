Left Menu

Maha: Banner put up by Shiv Sena (UBT) torn in Thane district; case registered

PTI | Thane | Updated: 26-03-2023 20:29 IST | Created: 26-03-2023 20:29 IST
Maha: Banner put up by Shiv Sena (UBT) torn in Thane district; case registered
An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly tearing up a banner put up by workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A banner put up by the party workers for Gudi Padwa festival in Dombivili town was found torn up by unidentified persons, an official said.

Following a complaint by Sena UBT leaders, an offence has been registered and the police were probing the matter, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

