Maha: Banner put up by Shiv Sena (UBT) torn in Thane district; case registered

An offence has been registered against unidentified persons for allegedly tearing up a banner put up by workers of the Shiv Sena (UBT) in Maharashtra's Thane district, police said on Sunday.

A banner put up by the party workers for Gudi Padwa festival in Dombivili town was found torn up by unidentified persons, an official said.

Following a complaint by Sena UBT leaders, an offence has been registered and the police were probing the matter, he said.

