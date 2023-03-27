Left Menu

2 NSCN-K (NS) militants escape from Arunachal jail after killing guard

PTI | Itanagar | Updated: 27-03-2023 08:53 IST | Created: 27-03-2023 08:53 IST
Two militants of the Niki Sumi-led faction of NSCN (K) escaped from Khonsa Jail in Tirap district of Arunachal Pradesh, by killing a security guard on duty, police said on Monday.

The two militants – Roksen Homcha Lowang and Tiptu Kitnya - who were lodged at the UTP cell of the jail, snatched the service rifle from constable Wangnyam Bosai and fired upon him at around 5 pm on Sunday and escaped from the jail, Arunachal Pradesh Police spokesperson Rohit Rajbir Singh said.

Bosai, who was shot in the stomach, died on way to a hospital in Assam's Dibrugarh district.

Kitniya, who hails from Kharsang in Changlang district, was an undertrial prisoner and Lowang, a native of Borduria village in Tirap district, was serving his sentence for murder.

A manhunt is on to locate the escaped prisoners led by Tirap SP and Commanding Officer of the 6th Assam Rifles, the spokesperson said.

Legal proceedings have been initiated against those for dereliction of duties, Singh added.

