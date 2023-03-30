Left Menu

3 held with 32 kg cannabis in UP

The police have arrested three people and seized 32 kg of cannabis from their possession here, officials said on Wednesday. The arrests were made when the trio were going to drop the consignment at cigarette kiosks, said Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police City.

PTI | Ghaziabad | Updated: 30-03-2023 00:13 IST | Created: 30-03-2023 00:10 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
The police have arrested three people and seized 32 kg of cannabis from their possession here, officials said on Wednesday. The arrests were made when the trio were going to drop the consignment at cigarette kiosks, said Nipun Agarwal, Deputy Commissioner of Police (City). The accused have been identified as Shiv Kumar, Rajesh and Sunil Yadav, he said.

During interrogation, Rajesh told the police that he used to bring cannabis from Bihar and Odisha and supply it to Shiv, who also got the contraband from Sunil, he said.

The trio used to smuggle cannabis using public transport like buses and train, police said.

Shiv admitted that he used to supply the drugs to various kiosks who sold it in small pouches, the DCP added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

