Left Menu

Britain's Cleverly skips Samoa meeting to co-ordinate Sudan response

Fighting has erupted across Khartoum and at other sites in Sudan this month in a battle between two powerful rival military factions. Cleverly last week called on the Sudanese leadership to restrain troops and de-escalate, and on Wednesday he said he had discussed with the foreign ministers of Egypt and UAE how they could work together to resolve the conflict.

Reuters | London | Updated: 20-04-2023 17:30 IST | Created: 20-04-2023 17:04 IST
Britain's Cleverly skips Samoa meeting to co-ordinate Sudan response
UK Foreign Secretary James Cleverly (Photo Credit: Cleverly's twitter) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

British foreign minister James Cleverly has skipped a planned trip to Samoa to focus on coordinating the UK response to the Sudan crisis, which he is doing from New Zealand, his office said on Thursday. Cleverly had been scheduled to meet Samoan officials and New Zealand's Foreign Minister Nanaia Mahuta in Samoa but has instead arrived in Wellington, New Zealand, after his other meetings in the Pacific region.

"The situation in Sudan means he has decided to come straight here, where the British have a larger and better equipped High Commission, with more reliable, stable and secure communications, allowing him to more easily co-ordinate the UK's response to events in the African state," the Foreign Office said in a statement. Fighting has erupted across Khartoum and at other sites in Sudan this month in a battle between two powerful rival military factions.

Cleverly last week called on the Sudanese leadership to restrain troops and de-escalate, and on Wednesday he said he had discussed with the foreign ministers of Egypt and UAE how they could work together to resolve the conflict. "The bloodshed in Sudan cannot continue," he said on Twitter. "The UK calls for an immediate end to the fighting and a lasting ceasefire."

International powers have been struggling to evacuate citizens after the airport and several districts housing embassies were caught up in the violence. A new attempt at a ceasefire in fierce fighting in Khartoum failed on Wednesday, leaving people fearful about dwindling food supplies and a breakdown in medical services.

The key parts of Cleverly's programme in New Zealand would go ahead as planned, his office added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster for older adults; WHO warns Sudan's hospitals running out of supplies, staff and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA authorizes second Omicron-updated COVID booster ...

 Global
2
FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

FACTBOX-Europe's strike-related travel disruptions continue

Global
3
Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium term

Ryanair CEO says European aircraft capacity will be challenging in medium te...

 Global
4
We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

We have to pay more attention towards natural farming: Uttarakhand CM Dhami

India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Tech: A Blessing or a Curse?

Revolutionizing Higher Education: Can Technology Lead the Way?

The Power of Sustainable Energy: Empowering Rural Communities with Access to Electricity

Skipping meals shouldn’t get a good grade

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023