Left Menu

Punjab Police launches ‘operation vigil' across state against anti-social elements

Punjab Police Tuesday launched a two-day special checking operation against anti-social elements across the state, said a top police officer.Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the operation is a multi-pronged checking and area domination was being carried out across the state.Additional director general of police rank officers, inspector generals and others are supervising the operation, Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Ludhiana.The operation vigil is being conducted at bus stands, markets, railway stations and other public places, he said.

PTI | Chandigarh | Updated: 09-05-2023 16:02 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 15:37 IST
Punjab Police launches ‘operation vigil' across state against anti-social elements
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Punjab Police Tuesday launched a two-day special checking operation against anti-social elements across the state, said a top police officer.

Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said the operation is a multi-pronged checking and area domination was being carried out across the state.

Additional director general of police rank officers, inspector generals and others are supervising the operation, Yadav said while speaking to reporters in Ludhiana.

The 'operation vigil' is being conducted at bus stands, markets, railway stations and other public places, he said. “Early morning 'sarai' and hotels will be checked. In various phases, this operation will be undertaken in two days -- today and tomorrow,” the DGP said.

The main aim behind this operation is two-fold. Firstly, to take action against anti-social elements and secondly to build confidence in the public, Yadav said. “We have seen in surprise checking that recoveries are made.” Earlier, special DGP Arpit Shukla said that with a focus on curbing drug trafficking, anti-social elements and criminal activities, police will be conducting intensive checks, flag marches and strategic deployments.

“Strengthening our resolve to combat crime and ensure public safety, Punjab Police launches statewide OPS Vigil in all 28 districts led by senior rank officers,” Shukla said in a tweet.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

XXX wins Pulitzer Prize for XXXX

 Global
2
Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

Sun ejected 14 solar flare and 31 coronal mass ejections last week

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter to divest biopharma business for $4.25 billion and more

Health News Roundup: US FDA approves Eyenovia's pupil-dilating spray; Baxter...

 Global
4
Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

Comparing the Top Stablecoins: USDT, USDC, BUSD, and More

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Double-Edged Sword of AI: Savior or Devastator of Truth?

Unleash Your Creativity with the Top AI Image Generators of 2023

How Urban Development Can Attract New Businesses and Investors

The Role of Technology in Sustainable Development

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023