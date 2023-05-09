Left Menu

J-K: Authorities ask raft operates in Chenab river to follow safety protocols

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 09-05-2023 20:22 IST | Created: 09-05-2023 20:18 IST
Authorities have asked rafters to follow safety protocols while operating rafts for tourists in Chenab river in Jammu and Kashmir's Reasi district.

A raft carrying 13 people turned turtle in the river on Monday after hitting a pillar of a bridge.

All of them, including five women, fell into the river but were wearing life jackets and were saved, according to officials.

As many as 14 rafters are carrying out rafting activities from Nambal village to famous religious spot Dera Baba, officials said.

Additional Deputy Commissioner, Reasi, Abdul Star held a detailed discussion with the rafters and issued certain directions to them with regard to observance of safety protocols, they said.

They were directed to refrain from plying rafts when there is heavy flow of water in the river during rainy season and also when warnings are issued by the NHPC authorities and the district Administration regarding the rise of water level due to opening of floodgates of the Salal power station, the officials said.

