German govt: Russian assets could be used to pay for Ukraine war damages
Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 17-05-2023 16:10 IST | Created: 17-05-2023 15:54 IST
- Country:
- Germany
The German government is looking into mechanisms to secure war damages for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the possibility of using Russian assets to compensate the country, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.
Chancellor Olaf Scholz was among European leaders who agreed to set up a register of damages for the Ukraine war during a meeting in Reykjavik this week.
