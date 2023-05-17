German govt: Russian assets could be used to pay for Ukraine war damages

The German government is looking into mechanisms to secure war damages for Russia's invasion of Ukraine, including the possibility of using Russian assets to compensate the country, a government spokesperson said on Wednesday.

Chancellor Olaf Scholz was among European leaders who agreed to set up a register of damages for the Ukraine war during a meeting in Reykjavik this week.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)