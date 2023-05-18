Gujarat: FIR against retired IAS officer for criminal misconduct and loss to state exchequer

The Gujarat police have registered a case against a retired Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer for allegedly indulging in criminal misconduct as a public servant and causing loss to the government exchequer, an official said on Thursday.

The first information report (FIR) against S K Langa, who retired as Gandhinagar collector, was filed at Sector 7 police station in Gandhinagar on Wednesday night based on a complaint lodged by a district collectorate official, he said.

The FIR says that Langa allegedly indulged in criminal misconduct by accepting gratification, causing criminal breach of trust and engaging unlawfully in trade as a public servant under the provisions of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

As per the complaint, as the then collector of Gandhinagar district, Langa conspired with his fellow officers and misused his position for his financial benefit and that of his associates and relatives. He granted non-agricultural land use permission for a piece of land through illegal means and did not pay the premium due to the government, thereby causing loss to the state exchequer, the official said. The NA order was passed between April 6, 2018 and September 30, 2019 when he was Gandhinagar collector, the FIR said.

Through corrupt means, he helped give huge financial benefits to his cronies and built disproportionate assets for himself and his family members, it added. Langa was booked under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 409 (criminal breach of trust in respect of property as a public servant), 168 (unlawfully engaging in trade as a public servant), 193 (punishment for false trade), 196 (using as genuine evidence known to be false), 465 (forgery) and others. He has also been booked under the provisions of the Prevention of Corruption Act dealing with criminal misconduct through acceptance of gratification (13 (1) (a), 13 (1) (b), the police said.

