Poland wants China to put pressure on Russia to end war, says Polish foreign ministry
Reuters | Warsaw | Updated: 19-05-2023 17:43 IST | Created: 19-05-2023 17:12 IST
Poland hopes China will put pressure on Russia to end its war against Ukraine, the Polish foreign ministry said on Friday after a meeting between a Polish deputy foreign minister and China's Special Envoy for Eurasian Affairs.
