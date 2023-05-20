Left Menu

Maha: Man sentenced to 18 months of rigorous imprisonment for cruelty to wife

A court in Navi Mumbai has sentenced a man to one-and-a-half years of rigorous imprisonment for subjecting his wife to cruelty.In his order issued on Friday, Judicial Magistrate First Class at Belapur Vikas Bade also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused man, Chirag Harshad Suchak, a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai. In his submission, Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Fatke told the court that alleged accused subjected his wife to cruelty.

PTI | Thane | Updated: 20-05-2023 12:28 IST | Created: 20-05-2023 12:25 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
In his order issued on Friday, Judicial Magistrate First Class at Belapur Vikas Bade also imposed a fine of Rs 10,000 on the accused man, Chirag Harshad Suchak, a resident of Vashi in Navi Mumbai. His three family members, who were also tried in the case, were acquitted by the court, which gave them the benefit of doubt.

Suchak was held guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) sections 498(A) (husband or relative of husband of a woman subjecting her to cruelty), 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 504 (intentional insult), 506 (criminal intimidation) and 34 (common intention). In his submission, Additional Public Prosecutor Arun Fatke told the court that alleged accused subjected his wife to cruelty. Between March 2011 and May 2018, he took away the golden and other ornaments worth Rs 24.57 lakh and grabbed a total sum of Rs. 1.36 crore from the victim's family by threatening and abusing her.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

