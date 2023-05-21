Left Menu

BSF shoots down drone near international border in Punjab's Amritsar

PTI | Amritsar | Updated: 21-05-2023 19:08 IST | Created: 21-05-2023 19:08 IST
BSF shoots down drone near international border in Punjab's Amritsar
  • Country:
  • India

The Border Security Force shot down a Pakistani drone near the international border in Punjab's Amritsar, said a BSF statement on Sunday.

BSF troops heard the buzzing sound of the drone on Saturday night and intercepted the unmanned aerial vehicle by firing at it.

Later, during a search of the area, a drone (Quadcopter, DJI Matrice, 300 RTK) along with a consignment containing three packets of narcotics (3.3 kg heroin) was recovered from a field in Dhanoe Kalan village in Amritsar. Luminous strips were also found attached with the consignment, said the BSF.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: U.S. FDA approves Genmab-AbbVie's blood cancer therapy;...

 Global
2
NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

NASA's HiRISE camera captures large, heavily-infilled crater on Mars

 Global
3
Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private astronaut mission to space station

Ax-2 launching tomorrow: Everything about first female-commanded private ast...

 Global
4
Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

Roman: NASA extends next flagship space telescope's science operations

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Bridging the Gap: Examining the Impact of 5G on the Global Digital Divide

Hotter Than Ever: How Developed Countries Are Feeling the Heat of Global Warming

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023