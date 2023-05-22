Left Menu

Material recovery facility transforming Jammu into clean, green city

As a result, it significantly contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions and the effort is to make the city clean and green, he said.To date, we have collected 7,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste, which we have successfully segregated and recycled.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 22-05-2023 14:50 IST | Created: 22-05-2023 14:50 IST
Material recovery facility transforming Jammu into clean, green city
  • Country:
  • India

Jammu city is rapidly transforming into a ''clean and green city'', with noticeable improvements in cleanliness in streets, footpaths, flyovers and residential areas.

The city is making significant progress towards achieving zero waste and at the forefront of this positive change is the Material Recovery Facility (MRF), also known as the 'Swachhta Kendra' (cleanliness centre), established in 2021.

The first-ever MRF in Jammu and Kashmir on the outskirts of the city operates under the collaboration of the Regional and Urban Development Agency (RUDA) and the Jammu Municipal Corporation (JMC). It employs a sustainable approach to integrated plastic waste management and efficient recycling within the city.

''This MRF in Jammu is the first of its kind. We have established it in partnership with the Jammu Municipal Corporation. It has been operational for almost three years now, with a daily capacity to handle five tonnes of waste. Currently, we collect, segregate, and recycle approximately 150 to 200 tonnes of trash every month,'' Sajeev Arora, Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of RUDA, told PTI.

Equipped with state-of-the-art technology, the MRF collects, separates, and processes dry waste before sending it to recycling centres. As a result, it significantly contributes to the reduction of carbon emissions and the effort is to make the city clean and green, he said.

''To date, we have collected 7,000 metric tonnes of plastic waste, which we have successfully segregated and recycled. From an environmental perspective, every kilogram of plastic waste collected indirectly prevents three kilograms of carbon emissions. Through our efforts, we have already reduced 20,000 to 22,000 metric tonnes of carbon emissions in the atmosphere,'' Arora said.

The city corporation employs sanitation workers who collect segregated wet and dry waste from households and public areas. The waste is then either transported directly to the MRF or delivered to mini-sorting stations for further segregation and recycling, he said.

Arora said the waste collection system also has led to a positive economic impact.

''We engage waste collectors, whose livelihoods depend on trash collection. They sell the waste to the MRF, enabling us to purchase the trash from them. Currently, we have 450 rag pickers and waste pickers, known as 'safaie mitras,' who are connected to the project.'' Arora said they will be setting up a material recycling centre soon in the city.

''The RUDA is in the process of setting up its material recycling centre to convert plastic waste into products and orders for procurement of machines have been placed with the exception to install them within a period of a month and a half,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working group

Security specification in Open Radio Access Network incomplete: Quad working...

 Global
2
Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock market

Wall St Week Ahead-Artificial intelligence gives real boost to U.S. stock ma...

 United States
3
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; Brazil investigates four more suspect cases of avian flu in wild birds and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global
4
Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/BioNTech over mRNA technology; WHO recommends new COVID shots should target only XBB variants and more

Health News Roundup: CureVac files expanded patent lawsuit against Pfizer/Bi...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Feeding a Growing Planet: Addressing the Challenges of World Population and Food Supply

Tech Revolution and Rising Numbers: The Impact of Technology on Population Growth

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023