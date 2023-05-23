Ukraine says it still holds part of Bakhmut, fighting decreases in city
Ukrainian forces still control the southwestern edge of the city of Bakhmut and fighting in the city itself has decreased, Deputy Ukrainian Defence Minister Hanna Maliar said on Tuesday.
She wrote on the Telegram messaging app that Kyiv's forces had made some progress "on the flanks to the north and south of Bakhmut" and that Russian forces, which say they have taken the city itself, were continuing to clear areas they control.
