Kremlin says 'Ukrainian militants' are still active in Russia's Belgorod region

Reuters | Moscow | Updated: 23-05-2023 15:08 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 15:08 IST
Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov (File Image) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Russian Federation

The Kremlin said on Tuesday that "Ukrainian militants" were still active in Russia's border region of Belgorod, a day after local authorities declared a counter-terrorism operation there to repel what they called a sabotage group from Ukraine.

In a call with reporters, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said that Russia's military campaign in Ukraine had been launched to prevent such incursions and that more efforts were needed from the Russian side to prevent such incidents.

Kyiv has said it is watching the situation in Belgorod closely but "has nothing to do with it."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

