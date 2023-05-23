Left Menu

Shah to attend job distribution event, lay foundation of forensic science varsity in Guwahati

PTI | Guwahati | Updated: 23-05-2023 19:02 IST | Created: 23-05-2023 18:09 IST
Shah to attend job distribution event, lay foundation of forensic science varsity in Guwahati
Union Home Minister Amit Shah (File photo/ANI) Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Union Home Minister Amit Shah will be on a day-long visit to Guwahati on Thursday during which he will attend the ''biggest-ever'' appointment letter distribution ceremony in Assam.

Shah will also lay the foundation stone for the National Forensic Sciences University at Changsari, about 20 kms from Guwahati, which will be its ninth campus in the country, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Tuesday.

The university will provide forensic training to scientists from South East Asia, Bhutan, Bangladesh and Nepal, besides offering undergraduate and postgraduate courses in various forensic subjects.

The Union home minister also distribute 44,703 appointment letters during the visit, which will be the biggest-ever distribution of jobs in the state under one roof, Sarma said.

“This is part of the government’s promise of providing one lakh jobs. So far, 41,920 jobs have already been provided and recruitment for another 22,776 posts will be underway soon.

“We will ensure that even if there is any overlapping of appointees, one lakh jobs are ensured as promised,” he added.

Sarma, whose BJP-led coalition government completed two years in office this month, had promised of providing one lakh government jobs within a year of coming to power before the 2021 assembly polls.

He said the government will come up with an ordinance so that the new recruits can be posted in any department as per the need of the government.

Sarma said Shah will ceremonially hand over the appointment letters at a programme at Veterinary College Field in Khanapara area of the city.

“It is not a public meeting. We are inviting only the qualified candidates to attend the programme. We are not erecting any pandal there as a lot of government money gets spent on it. But we will arrange for drinking water, etc.” the CM said.

On allegations of candidates obtaining fake certificates of being physically disabled to qualify for jobs under reservation, Sarma said an enquiry is on into several such instances.

“We will act against the candidates who had got the fake certificates as well as the authorities who had provided those to them,” he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

OnePlus Nord CE 2 gets OxygenOS 13 F.48 update with May 2023 security patch

 India
2
Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five years

Nearby star explosion captivates astronomers; closest supernova seen in five...

 Global
3
Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can you do about it?

Exhausted, disconnected and fed up – what is ‘parental burnout’ and what can...

 Australia
4
Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

Soccer-Spanish football admits racism problem after Vinicius incident

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Science Fiction: MRI Scans and AI Revolutionize Mind Reading

Family Fun in Saudi Arabia: Discover the Perfect Destinations for an Unforgettable Trip

Digital Detectives: Uniting Science and Crime through Forensic Technology

Tech Innovations Tackling Food Waste: Exploring the Power of Digital Supply Chains

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023