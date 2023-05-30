Left Menu

Three teens drown while taking dip in river in UP's Bareilly

Three teenagers drowned while taking a dip in Ramganga river at the Bhamora Police Station area here on Tuesday, police said.According to police, people were taking bath since early morning on the banks of Ramganga on the occasion of Jyeshtha Dussehra.

PTI | Bareilly | Updated: 30-05-2023 19:10 IST | Created: 30-05-2023 18:27 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Three teenagers drowned while taking a dip in Ramganga river at the Bhamora Police Station area here on Tuesday, police said.

According to police, people were taking bath since early morning on the banks of Ramganga on the occasion of 'Jyeshtha Dussehra'. Station in-charge Rohit Singh said that three children Anuj (15), Arvind (16) and Chhotu (11) accidently went to the deeper side of the river while taking a dip in the river and drowned.

They died before others could rush to the spot and save them, Singh said. Further legal action is being taken, he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

