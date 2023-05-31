Left Menu

NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka

PTI | Mangaluru | Updated: 31-05-2023 09:46 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 09:38 IST
NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 16 places belonging to the activists of PFI, a banned outfit, in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district early on Wednesday, sources said.

Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal.

The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

Education means for understanding emotions: CM Yogi

 India
3
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
4
SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family members

SC grants protection to 20-year-old woman fearing threat to life from family...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Unleashing Human Potential: The Power of Automation in the Digital Age

Unveiling the Unexplored: Discovering Hidden Destinations for Adventurous Souls

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023