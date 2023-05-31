NIA raids 16 locations linked to banned PFI in Karnataka
Sleuths of National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted raids at 16 places belonging to the activists of PFI, a banned outfit, in Dakshina Kannada (DK) district early on Wednesday, sources said.
Houses, offices and hospitals linked to the activists of the banned Popular Front of India (PFI) were searched simultaneously in Mangaluru as well as Puttur, Beltangady, Uppinangady, Venur and Bantwal.
The raids are part of a probe into the plot of the banned organisation to attack PM Modi on July 12, 2022 at a rally in Bihar, they said.
