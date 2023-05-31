Left Menu

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 31-05-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 22:53 IST
Top US Navy official meets Indian Navy's WNC Commander; discusses ways to strengthen naval cooperation
Vice Admiral Brad Cooper of the US Navy met Vice Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of the Western Naval Command during which they discussed ways to strengthen cooperation between the two navies to enhance regional maritime security.

A statement issued on Wednesday said that an eleven-member United States delegation led by Vice Admiral Brad Cooper, Commander United States Naval Forces Central Command, Cdr Fifth Fleet and Cdr Combined Maritime Forces visited Mumbai from May 29 to 31, a statement said on Wednesday.

The delegation was accompanied by Scott Ticknor, Acting Consul General/Dy Principal Officer, Consulate of the US at Mumbai and Capt David Wilcox, Resident Naval Attaché, US Embassy, New Delhi.

Vice Admiral Cooper called on Vice Admiral Tripathi on May 30. The visiting delegation was given a presentation on roles, responsibilities and activities of Western Naval Command. ''Focussed discussions explored ways and means to strengthen cooperation between the two navies to enhance regional maritime security,'' the statement said.

The delegation was given a tour of the latest indigenous warship, INS Chennai and Heritage Museum, Naval Dockyard (Mumbai) wherein the maritime history of India was showcased to the visitors. The delegation also visited Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Ltd., wherein they were apprised on the indigenous ship building capability of MDL, the statement said. India and the US are party to Maritime Security Dialogue, which is conducted annually and India - US Naval cooperation has grown substantially over the last two decades. The relationship between the two navies is spread over a wide canvas, which includes annual bilateral exercise 'Malabar', multilateral exercise 'RIMPAC', high level delegation visits, Subject Matter Expert Exchange, and goodwill visits by naval ships, the statement said.

Both the navies are committed towards ensuring maritime security in the Indo-Pacific Region wherein cooperation in the maritime domain is amongst the most enduring and key facets of engagement between the two countries. The current visit by the US delegation further strengthens the relationship between the two great democracies, the statement added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

