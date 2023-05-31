Left Menu

Aurangabad: Man gets lifer for killing acquaintance in 2018

A court in Maharashtras Aurangabad on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment a man for killing his acquaintance by crushing him under a car in 2018, an incident that had rocked the city. Additional sessions court judge D H Keluskar convicted Sanket Jaybhay in the Sanket Kulkarni murder case, and awarded the sentence, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said.

PTI | Aurangabad | Updated: 31-05-2023 23:55 IST | Created: 31-05-2023 23:55 IST
Aurangabad: Man gets lifer for killing acquaintance in 2018
  • Country:
  • India

A court in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment a man for killing his acquaintance by crushing him under a car in 2018, an incident that had rocked the city. Additional sessions court judge D H Keluskar convicted Sanket Jaybhay in the Sanket Kulkarni murder case, and awarded the sentence, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said. Kulkarni was crushed to death by Jaybhay after the latter repeatedly hit the victim with his car on 23 March, 2018. The court held Jaybhay guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and also under a section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The court also ordered Jaybhay to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which he will have to undergo a simple imprisonment of six months. The court acquitted three others from the case.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complaints]

ProDentim Reviews FAKE Hype Exposed - Does It Really Work? [Customer Complai...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO records over 1,000 attacks on Ukraine healthcare during war and more

Health News Roundup: Britain takes steps to clamp down on teen vaping; WHO r...

 Global
3
Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

Liv Pure Reviews FAKE Myth Busted - Is LivPure Weight Loss Safe and Legit?

 Global
4
Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care for patients: Kamineni of Apollo Hospitals

Committed to using AI to positively disrupt way we diagnose, treat and care ...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Guardians of the Green: Exploring the Beauty and Importance of Amazon Forests

Navigating the Future: The Latest in GPS Technology

Wave of Change: How the Next Generation is Revolutionizing Water by Tackling Waste

Exercise Your Way to Health: The Key to Disease Prevention and Weight Loss

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023