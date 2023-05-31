Aurangabad: Man gets lifer for killing acquaintance in 2018

A court in Maharashtra's Aurangabad on Wednesday sentenced to life imprisonment a man for killing his acquaintance by crushing him under a car in 2018, an incident that had rocked the city. Additional sessions court judge D H Keluskar convicted Sanket Jaybhay in the Sanket Kulkarni murder case, and awarded the sentence, special public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam said. Kulkarni was crushed to death by Jaybhay after the latter repeatedly hit the victim with his car on 23 March, 2018. The court held Jaybhay guilty under Indian Penal Code (IPC) section 302 (murder) and also under a section of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPC). The court also ordered Jaybhay to pay a fine of Rs 10,000, failing which he will have to undergo a simple imprisonment of six months. The court acquitted three others from the case.

