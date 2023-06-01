Canada to sanction Russian oligarchs meddling in Moldova's affairs

Canada will sanction Russian oligarchs trying to meddle with Moldova's affairs, the country's Foreign Affairs minister Melanie Joly said on Thursday.

NATO will monitor the skies over Moldova as more than 40 European leaders attend a summit close to Ukraine's borders to show support for both countries as Kyiv prepares a counter-offensive against Russia's invasion.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)