Japan, South Korea finance ministers to hold next meeting on June 29

It will follow the ministers' bilateral talk that took place in early May on the sidelines of the Asian Development Bank meeting held in Incheon, South Korea, during which they agreed to resume their regular dialogue . Icy relations between the Asian neighours are slowly thawing as they seek to counter increasing security threats from North Korea and an ascendant China.

Reuters | Updated: 02-06-2023 08:01 IST | Created: 02-06-2023 08:01 IST
(adds announcement from Japanese finance ministry) SEOUL/TOKYO, June 2 (Reuters) -

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki and South Korean Finance Minister Choo Kyung-ho will meet on June 29 in Tokyo for the next bilateral meeting, almost two months after the first talk between the two countries' financial leaders in seven years. Japan's top financial diplomat Masato Kanda and South Korea's Deputy Minister for International Affairs Kim Seong-wook met in Seoul on Thursday through Friday and agreed on the schedule, both ministries said on Friday.

The tentative meeting agenda includes discussion on the global and regional economies, cooperation in G20 and follow-up of G7's dialogue with partner countries, infrastructure investments in third countries, bilateral and regional financial cooperation, and other possible cooperation on areas such as taxes and customs, according to the ministries.

regular dialogue .

Icy relations between the Asian neighours are slowly thawing as they seek to counter increasing security threats from North Korea and an ascendant China.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

