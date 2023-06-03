Left Menu

Red Volunteers reach out to injured people in Bengal's Paschim Medinipur

PTI | Kolkata | Updated: 03-06-2023 22:56 IST | Created: 03-06-2023 22:56 IST
Red Volunteers, a Leftist organisation, has reached out to people, injured in the Odisha train accident, who have been brought to Kharagpur and Midnapore towns in West Bengal's Paschim Medinipur district, arranging blood and procuring food and medicines for them.

The organisation earned praise for its yeoman service across West Bengal during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020-2021.

Many of those injured in the triple train accident in Bahanga Bazar in Odisha's Balasore district have been brought to the Railway Hospital in Kharagpur and Midnapore Medical College and Hospital in Paschim Medinipur district, which shares a border with Balasore. Mukul Dey, a member of Red Volunteers, told PTI over the phone that 20 members of the young brigade have been arranging medicines and blood for patients and ensuring their return home after being discharged.

Dey, a member of the Kharagpur Town South Area Committee of Red Volunteers, said 40 patients were brought to Kharagpur, while 50 were taken to Midnapore.

At least 288 people have been killed in the triple train accident at Bahanaga Bazar in Balasore district of Odisha.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

