DRI officers seize 10 kg gold worth Rs 6.2 cr

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 04-06-2023 21:56 IST | Created: 04-06-2023 21:32 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
Revenue Intelligence officers have seized over 10 kg gold worth about Rs 6.2 crore in two separate cases at Mumbai airport and arrested four persons, the finance ministry said on Sunday.

In the first case, based on specific intelligence, two passengers arrived from Sharjah to Mumbai by Air India Express and were intercepted.

During the examination of the said passengers by the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) officers, 8 gold bars of 24 karat having foreign markings weighing 8 kg were found concealed inside their clothes around their waist.

Acting swiftly on further intelligence, one more associate of the passengers was apprehended.

The gold in bar form, weighing 8 kg, recovered during examination was valued at Rs 4.94 crore. Three persons have been arrested in the first case.

In the second case, one Indian national coming from Dubai was also intercepted at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International (CSMI) Airport, Mumbai on June 3, 2023.

The examination of the baggage of the said passengers was conducted and during the course of the baggage search, 56 ladies clutches (purses) were recovered.

All the ladies 'clutches were found to be having ingenious concealment of 24 karat gold in the form of silver colour metal wires under the metallic strips of the ladies clutches.

The recovered gold wires were found to be having a net weight of 2,005 grams and a provisional value of Rs 1.24 crore.

''A total of 10 kg gold valued at approx Rs 6.2 crore has been seized and a total of 4 passengers have been arrested in the said cases. Further investigations are underway,'' the Ministry added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

