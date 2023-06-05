2 soldiers, 2 militants killed in shootout between Pakistani troops and terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Two soldiers and two militants were killed during an exchange of fire in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Army said on Monday.

The exchange of fire that took place between Pakistani troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district of the province also left two other militants injured, the Dawn newspaper quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media affairs wing as saying.

The statement said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists while “sanitisation” of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the statement said.

Last week, at least four militants were killed in two separate similar incidents in the Afghan bordering North Waziristan district while a soldier protecting a polio team was killed.

Although the Pakistani military claims it has cleared North Waziristan of militants, occasional attacks and shootouts continue, raising concerns that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which earlier had a stronghold in the district, are regrouping in the area.

The TTP is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as the US and NATO forces withdrew from the country after two decades of war.

The TTP unilaterally ended a cease-fire agreement with the Pakistani government last November and has since stepped up its attacks in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)