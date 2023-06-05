Left Menu

2 soldiers, 2 militants killed in shootout between Pakistani troops and terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

PTI | Peshawar | Updated: 05-06-2023 14:35 IST | Created: 05-06-2023 14:30 IST
2 soldiers, 2 militants killed in shootout between Pakistani troops and terrorists in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two soldiers and two militants were killed during an exchange of fire in Pakistan's restive Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, the Army said on Monday.

The exchange of fire that took place between Pakistani troops and terrorists in the North Waziristan district of the province also left two other militants injured, the Dawn newspaper quoted Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the army’s media affairs wing as saying.

The statement said weapons and ammunition were also recovered from the terrorists while “sanitisation” of the area was being carried out to eliminate any other terrorists found in the area.

“Armed forces of Pakistan are determined to eliminate the menace of terrorism,” the statement said.

Last week, at least four militants were killed in two separate similar incidents in the Afghan bordering North Waziristan district while a soldier protecting a polio team was killed.

Although the Pakistani military claims it has cleared North Waziristan of militants, occasional attacks and shootouts continue, raising concerns that the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan, which earlier had a stronghold in the district, are regrouping in the area.

The TTP is a close ally of the Afghan Taliban, who seized power in Afghanistan on August 15, 2021, as the US and NATO forces withdrew from the country after two decades of war.

The TTP unilaterally ended a cease-fire agreement with the Pakistani government last November and has since stepped up its attacks in the country.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

Gut microbiome changes linked to precancerous colon polyps: Study

 United States
2
Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - officials

Sonic boom heard in Washington D.C. was from authorized Pentagon flight - of...

 Global
3
‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it really help you lose weight?

‘Nature’s own Ozempic’ or berberine is all over social media. But does it re...

 Australia
4
Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for a new conservation approach

Half of Africa’s white rhino population is in private hands – it’s time for ...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The Mindful Revolution: Raising Awareness for Mental Health

Unlocking the Hidden World of Trees: Discovering Nature's Marvels

Digital Domination: Harnessing the Power of E-commerce and Digital Marketing

Coins and Currencies: A Brief History of Money and its Global Impact

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023