910 kg of dry ganja seized in Telangana, 8 inter-state drug peddlers held

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 12-06-2023 18:08 IST | Created: 12-06-2023 17:23 IST
Eight inter-state drug peddlers were apprehended here on Monday in three separate cases and a total of 910 kilograms of dry ganja along with a lorry in which it was being taken worth over Rs 2.8 crore were seized from them, Cyberabad Police said.

Acting on specific information, police teams nabbed the eight persons under the limits of Jeedimetla, Shamshabad and Chandanagar Police station limits of Cyberabad Police Commissionerate here.

The accused revealed that they were allegedly transporting the drug from Odisha to Maharashtra via Telangana, Cyberabad Police Commissioner M Stephen Raveendra told reporters here.

The accused belong to Maharashtra, Haryana, Chhattisgarh and Karnataka, police said adding some other absconding accused include suppliers and receivers.

Police said two persons transporting the ganja in a lorry were caught under Jeedimetla police station limits from whom 758 kg of ganja was seized.

In another case, five persons were caught by Shamshabad police when they were transporting 144 kg ganja in bags covered with bangles by private transportation.

In another case, one inter-state drug peddler was apprehended by Chandanagar police while he was trying to sell the banned item with the seizure of eight kg dry ganja.

On verification it was revealed that the accused were selling the contraband item for around Rs 30,000 per kg to customers after purchasing the ganja at Rs 5,500 per kg, police said.

Separate cases were registered under the provisions of Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, police said, adding further probe was on.

