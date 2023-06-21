Karnataka High Court issues notice to state govt and BBMP over plea seeking constituting of Planning Authority

The High Court of Karnataka on Wednesday issued notice to the state government and the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) on a public interest litigation seeking the constitution of a Planning Authority, Heritage Conservation Committee and Grievance Redressal Authority under the BBMP Act 2020. The Division Bench of Chief Justice Prasanna B Varale and Justice M G S Kamal ordered the notices on a Public Interest Litigation petition filed by advocate Umapathi S and directed that the matter be listed after two weeks. The petition said that the Heritage Conservation Committee, Metropolitan Planning Committee and Grievance Redressal Authority should be constituted as per Sections 301, 367 and 368 of BBMP Act, 2020.

''These Committees are key to the proper planning and management of entire Bengaluru metropolitan area. As a result of the non constitution of the Heritage Committee and also Planning Committee, citizens of Bengaluru are facing the issue of haphazard growth, traffic issues, water shortage, pollution, concreation (sic), loss of heritage building...and other host of factors,'' the petition claimed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)