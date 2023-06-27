Putin thanks nation for unity after aborted rebellion

Russian President Vladimir Putin thanked the nation on Monday for unity after an armed rebellion over the weekend was aborted less than 24 hours after it began. Earlier in the day, the mercenary chief defended his short-lived insurrection in a boastful statement.

In his first appearance since the rebellion ended, Putin also thanked most of the mercenaries for not letting the situation deteriorate into "bloodshed." He said all necessary measures have been taken to protect the country and the people from the rebellion.

He blamed "Russia's enemies" and said they "miscalculated." The Kremlin also tried to project stability on Monday when authorities released a video of Russia's defense minister reviewing troops in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, the head of the mercenary group, said he wasn't seeking to stage a coup but was acting to prevent the destruction of Wagner, his private military company. "We started our march because of an injustice," he said in an 11-minute statement, giving no details about where he was or what his plans were.

The feud between the Wagner Group leader and Russia's military brass has festered throughout the war, erupting into a mutiny over the weekend when mercenaries left Ukraine to seize a military headquarters in a southern Russian city. They rolled seemingly unopposed for hundreds of miles toward Moscow before turning around after less than 24 hours on Saturday.

The Kremlin said it had made a deal for Prigozhin to move to Belarus and receive amnesty, along with his soldiers. There was no confirmation of his whereabouts Monday, although a popular Russian news channel on Telegram reported he was at a hotel in the Belarusian capital, Minsk.

Prigozhin taunted Russia's military on Monday, calling his march a "master class" on how it should have carried out the February 2022 invasion of Ukraine. He also mocked the military for failing to protect Russia, pointing out security breaches that allowed Wagner to march 780 kilometers (500 miles) toward Moscow without facing resistance.

The bullish statement made no clearer what would ultimately happen to Prigozhin and his forces under the deal purportedly brokered by Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

Prigozhin said only that Lukashenko "proposed finding solutions for the Wagner private military company to continue its work in a lawful jurisdiction." That suggested Prigozhin might keep his military force, although it wasn't immediately clear which jurisdiction he was referring to.

