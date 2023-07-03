ED questions Anil Ambani in fresh FEMA case linked to foreign assets

Reliance ADA Group Chairman Anil Ambani on Monday appeared before the Enforcement Directorate (ED) here and recorded his statement in connection with an investigation linked to the alleged contravention of the foreign exchange law, official sources said.

The industrialist and his wife Tina Ambani have been summoned again for a similar round of questioning later this week.

Ambani, 64, deposed at the office of the federal agency in south Mumbai, where he arrived at around 10 am and left at 6 pm.

Ambani's statement was recorded as part of a fresh case filed under various sections of the Foreign Exchange Management Act (FEMA), the sources said.

The investigation against the couple pertains to the possession of certain alleged undisclosed assets abroad and linked movement of funds, they said without elaborating.

Anil Ambani had appeared before the ED in 2020 in a money laundering case against Yes Bank promoter Rana Kapoor and others.

In August last year, the income-tax department issued a notice to Ambani under the anti-black money law for allegedly evading Rs 420 crore in taxes on undisclosed funds of more than Rs 814 crore held in two Swiss bank accounts.

The Bombay High Court, in March, ordered an interim stay on this I-T show-cause notice and penalty demand.

