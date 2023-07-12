Left Menu

Berlin scraps plans for joint tank maintenance hub in Poland

Reuters | Berlin | Updated: 12-07-2023 18:03 IST | Created: 12-07-2023 17:20 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Germany

Berlin said on Wednesday it will repair modern Leopard 2 tanks damaged in the war in Ukraine in Germany, scrapping plans for a joint maintenance hub in Poland after arduous talks did not yield a result.

"Leopard 2A5 and Leopard 2A6 tanks will be repaired in Germany and likely in Lithuania," a spokesperson for the defence ministry in Berlin said.

Berlin has supplied around 20 Leopard 2A6 tanks to Kyiv.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

