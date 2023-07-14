Accused Russian intelligence operative extradited to US from Estonia

An alleged Russian intelligence operative accused by the United States of smuggling U.S.-origin electronics and ammunition to Russia to help its war against Ukraine was extradited from Estonia, federal prosecutors said on Friday.

The defendant Vadim Konoschenok is expected to make an initial appearance in federal court in Brooklyn later on Friday. Prosecutors are requesting he be detained pending trial, calling him an irremediable flight risk.

