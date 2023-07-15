Left Menu

Three booked for embezzling Rs 15 lakh from company in Gurugram

The amount was transferred to the accounts of these fake employees and Rs 15 lakh was embezzled, it added.When the accused Satpal, Nirmal and Anil were questioned, they started misleading and then we approached the police, Pal said in his complaint.An FIR was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the IMT Manesar Police Station on Friday.

PTI | Gurugram | Updated: 15-07-2023 22:53 IST | Created: 15-07-2023 22:53 IST
Three booked for embezzling Rs 15 lakh from company in Gurugram
  • Country:
  • India

Police booked three persons here for allegedly embezzling Rs 15 lakh from a company by creating fake documents, officials said on Saturday.

Two employees of a private garment company and a supervisor of a vendor company allegedly showed fake salary slips in the name of their relatives and transferred money fraudulently, they said. The company is located at IMT Manesar Sector-7, they added. Employees of the HR wing of the company Satpal and Nirmal, and Anil Kumar, supervisor of the vendor company, are identified as the accused, police said.

''In the audit of the company, it was found that some employees do not work in the company, but the salary is deposited in their accounts every month,'' Bijender Pal, HR manager of the company, said in his complaint.

Investigation revealed that a vendor company had sent the names of these people along with the names of its regular employees, the complaint said. The amount was transferred to the accounts of these fake employees and Rs 15 lakh was embezzled, it added.

''When the accused Satpal, Nirmal and Anil were questioned, they started misleading and then we approached the police, Pal said in his complaint.

An FIR was registered against the three accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code at the IMT Manesar Police Station on Friday. Police said further probe is on and the accused will be arrested soon.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill in US; Eli Lilly to buy Versanis for up to $1.93 billion in obesity drugs push and more

Health News Roundup: FDA approves first over-the-counter birth control pill ...

 Global
2
Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate climatic challenges: Experts

Need to come up with innovative solutions at regional levels to mitigate cli...

 India
3
India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infrastructure, cybersecurity, startup, AI

India, France commit to further deepening cooperation in digital public infr...

 India
4
Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Somalia commits $10 million to tackle climate change and biodiversity loss

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Beyond Gold Medals: Understanding the 5 Circles of Olympic Spirit

The Startup Playbook: Strategies for Launching and Scaling

Echoes of the Past: Unveiling the Enigmatic History of Indian Languages

Freelancers or Virtual Assistants: Who's the Right Fit for Your Business?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023