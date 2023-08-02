Left Menu

American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, 2 held

PTI | Kollam | Updated: 02-08-2023 09:58 IST | Created: 02-08-2023 09:56 IST
American woman sexually assaulted in Kerala, 2 held
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

An American woman, who had arrived in India recently and was staying at an ashram near here was allegedly sexually assaulted by two men.

The accused men were caught on Tuesday and the process relating to recording of their arrest and lodging of an FIR was underway, an officer of Karunagappally police station said.

The incident occurred on July 31 when the woman was sitting alone at a beach near the ashram, he said.

According to reports, the two men, who are from Kollam, approached the woman, befriended her and on some pretext lured her away to an empty house where she was sexually assaulted.

Police, however, said the details of the incident can be confirmed only after the questioning of the two accused.

The woman had lodged a complaint on the night of August 1.

She had arrived in Kerala on July 22, they said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; Promising new Alzheimer's drugs may benefit whites more than Blacks and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products falls; Incyte beats estimates on high demand for cancer drug Jakafi and more

Health News Roundup: Pfizer considers cost cuts as demand for COVID products...

 Global
3
Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for consumers; J&J shares on track for biggest daily drop in 3 years on talc setback and more

Health News Roundup: Quest Diagnostics launches Alzheimer's blood test for c...

 Global
4
Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

Tata Motors sales dip 1 pc in July

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Unlock the Power of Drinking Water Before Bed: Sleep Better, Age Better, Boost Energy!

Empowering the Future: Learning from 1,000 Years of Economic History in AI

Unlocking the Power of Cognitive Behavioral Therapy: How it Rewires Our Minds

Depression and the Office: To Tell or Not to Tell?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023