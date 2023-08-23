Left Menu

Thailand's jailed ex-PM Thaksin hospitalised after return from exile -police

Corrections department officials had on Tuesday said Thaksin had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs and spine and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely.

Thailand's jailed former prime minister Thaksin Shinawatra was moved to a police hospital overnight after suffering a health problem on his first day of detention following his return from years of exile, police said on Wednesday.

The status of the health of 74-year-old Thaksin was not immediately clear. Corrections department officials had on Tuesday said Thaksin had pre-existing issues with his heart, lungs and spine and blood pressure, and he would be monitored closely.

"The prison has assessed the situation and saw that it lacks doctors and medical equipment that can take care of the patient so he was sent to the police hospital," Assistant National Police Chief Lieutenant General Prachuab Wongsuk told Reuters. Prachuab did not specify the health problem.

The Supreme Court confirmed on Tuesday Thaksin would have to serve eight years in prison after convictions for abuse of power and conflicts of interest.

