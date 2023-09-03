Russian drone attack in Odesa region hits port infracture and injures two
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 03-09-2023 10:03 IST | Created: 03-09-2023 10:00 IST
An attack by 25 drones launched by Russia in the early hours of Sunday hit and damaged port infrastructure in the Odesa region, injuring two civilians, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.
Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 22 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones, the Air Force said, adding that the attack lasted 3.5 hours.
