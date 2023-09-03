Russian drone attack in Odesa region hits port infracture and injures two

An attack by 25 drones launched by Russia in the early hours of Sunday hit and damaged port infrastructure in the Odesa region, injuring two civilians, Ukraine's Air Force said on the Telegram messaging app.

Ukraine's air defence systems shot down 22 of the Iranian-made Shahed drones, the Air Force said, adding that the attack lasted 3.5 hours.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)