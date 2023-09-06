Punjab Police seizes 15 kg heroin, arrests smuggler
The Punjab Police on Wednesday busted a major trans-border narcotics smuggling ring and seized 15 kilogramme of heroin following the arrest of a smuggler, Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav said.The police also impounded the car in which the accused Harpreet Singh was travelling.
The police also impounded the car in which the accused Harpreet Singh was travelling. Singh, a native of Chohla Sahib, was residing in Amritsar's New Ranjitpura, Yadav said in a statement. Following inputs from a village-level defence committee, the Amritsar Rural Police carried out an operation in the Kathunangal area and arrested Singh after recovering a heroin consignment from his car, Yadav said. The heroin was concealed in a sack, he added.
Following forward and backward linkages, the police also named four associates of Singh. They are Gagandeep Singh alias Guggu alias Haddi, Rahul Singh and Harpreet Singh alias Happy Jatt -- all residents of Jandiala Guru -- and Gagandeep Singh of Khadoor Sahib.
Deputy Inspector General (Border Range, Amritsar) Narinder Bhargav said preliminary investigations revealed that the heroin consignment belonged to Happy Jatt and Singh was going to deliver it on his direction.
Happy Jatt is the main kingpin of this ring, he added.
