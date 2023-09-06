Left Menu

19-year-old woman raped by two men in Chattisgarh's Jashpur district

Both accused are on the run.The alleged incident took place on September 4 at a tourist location following which she filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Saddam Khan and Imtiaj, alias Sonu, said Abhishek Singh, station house officer SHO of Bagicha police station.The woman, a resident of Shankargarh police station area in neighbouring Balrampur district, had gone to Dangari waterfall along with the two accused as she knew one of them, he said.The duo took the woman to a secluded place and allegedly raped her.

PTI | Jashpur | Updated: 06-09-2023 19:33 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 19:33 IST
19-year-old woman raped by two men in Chattisgarh's Jashpur district
  • Country:
  • India

A 19-year-old woman was allegedly raped by two men, including an acquaintance, in Chhattisgarh's Jashpur district, the police said on Wednesday. Both accused are on the run.

The alleged incident took place on September 4 at a tourist location following which she filed a complaint against the accused, identified as Saddam Khan and Imtiaj, alias Sonu, said Abhishek Singh, station house officer (SHO) of Bagicha police station.

The woman, a resident of Shankargarh police station area in neighbouring Balrampur district, had gone to Dangari waterfall along with the two accused as she knew one of them, he said.

The duo took the woman to a secluded place and allegedly raped her. They threatened her with dire consequences if she revealed the sexual assault to anyone, and fled the scene, he said.

The survivor, who teaches in a private school, and her relatives then approached the police, he said.

Khan and Sonu, residents of Kusmi area in Balrampur district, have been booked under Indian Penal Code sections 376 (rape), 506 (criminal intimidation), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 294 (obscene acts) and 34 (common intention), Singh said.

Efforts are on to trace the duo who are absconding, while further investigation into the matter is underway, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix's long COVID drug fails to meet mid-stage trial goal and more

Health News Roundup: Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia; Tonix...

 Global
2
Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability concerns; Nestle divests peanut allergy business Palforzia and more

Health News Roundup: Pent-up private Wegovy demand prompts UK availability c...

 Global
3
FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

FEATURE-India's women gig workers organise with WhatsApp, secret meetings

 Global
4
3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

3 persons killed as tractor overturns in bid to save cow in MP

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Counting the Costs: How Drug-Resistant Infections Drain Our Economic Resources

Unraveling Google's Success: How it Outperformed AltaVista

Feast on Facts: Dissecting the 18 Most Common Food Myths

Rediscover Yourself: 3 Secrets to Balancing Work and Life

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2023