Algeria's chief of staff discusses security with CIA director
Reuters | Algiers | Updated: 06-09-2023 23:47 IST | Created: 06-09-2023 23:47 IST
- Country:
- Algeria
Algerian chief of staff Said Chengriha and U.S. CIA Director William Burns "expressed their common will to strengthen cooperation and coordination on security fields" in a phone call, according to a defence ministry statement released on Wednesday.
Algeria and the United States are partners in the fight against terror in the Sahel region.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Sahel
- William Burns
- Algerian
- Said Chengriha
- U.S.
- Algeria
Advertisement
ALSO READ
US warns military takeovers in Africa's Sahel hamper fight against terrorism in the volatile region
2 men on water scooters killed by Algerian forces, according to Moroccan media
2 French-Moroccan men on water scooters killed by Algerian forces, according to Moroccan media
Swiss prosecutor files indictment against former Algerian minister
Swiss prosecutor files indictment against former Algerian minister