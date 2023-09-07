Left Menu

Youth Congress launches Bharat Jodo leadership programme

These will include padayatra, cultural programmes, photo exhibition, sports events and blood donation camps.As per the directions of the All India Congress Committee, the Youth Congress will organise Bharat Jodo Padayatra at the state level and district level.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 07-09-2023 14:47 IST | Created: 07-09-2023 14:39 IST
The Indian Youth Congress (IYC) on Thursday launched the Bharat Jodo leadership programme - an initiative to invite the youth who wish to actively participate in the upcoming 2024 Lok Sabha elections.

The programme was launched by the IYC to mark the first anniversary of the launch of the Bharat Jodo Yatra.

The IYC will also organise various programmes to celebrate Bharat Jodo Yatra in the next three months. These will include padayatra, cultural programmes, photo exhibition, sports events and blood donation camps.

''As per the directions of the All India Congress Committee, the Youth Congress will organise Bharat Jodo Padayatra at the state level and district level. We will set up 'Mohabbat ki Dukaan' at state level and district level and will organise social and cultural programmes as well.

''We will also organise Bharat Jodo Yatra photo exhibition and 'Speak Up for Bharat Jodo' event to spread the message of the yatra to the masses. Along with these, the Youth Congress will also organise sports programmes and blood donation camps,” a statement from the IYC said. On this day in 2022, the Congress launched the yatra in Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, the southern tip of the country. The yatra culminated in Srinagar on January 30 this year.

