Philippines condemns 'destabilising' conduct of China vessels in South China Sea
The Philippines on Friday condemned what it described as "illegal, aggressive and destabilising" conduct of the Chinese coast guard and "maritime militia" against its boats on a routine rotation and resupply mission in the South China Sea.
Its task force on the South China Sea in a statement said it was informed of "harassment, dangerous manoeuvres, and aggressive conduct" of Chinese vessels as the Philippines carried out a "legitimate" operation.
