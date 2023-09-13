Ukraine says large Russian landing ship, submarine hit in Sevastopol strike
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 13-09-2023 13:31 IST | Created: 13-09-2023 13:24 IST
- Ukraine
A Ukrainian military spy agency official said on Wednesday that an overnight attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had struck a large Russian landing ship and a submarine.
"We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike," Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
