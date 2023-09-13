Ukraine says large Russian landing ship, submarine hit in Sevastopol strike

A Ukrainian military spy agency official said on Wednesday that an overnight attack on the Crimean port of Sevastopol, home to Russia's Black Sea Fleet, had struck a large Russian landing ship and a submarine.

"We confirm a large landing vessel and submarine were hit. We do not comment on the means (used) for the strike," Andriy Yusov, the official, told Reuters.

