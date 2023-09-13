Man cheats woman of Rs 45 lakh after befriending her on social media

A man allegedly cheated a 56-year-old woman from Navi Mumbai of cash and jewellery worth Rs 45 lakh after befriending her on a social media platform, police said on Wednesday. The woman, who has a son and is a resident of Sanpada area, separated from her husband in 2020. Later, she met the 42-year-old accused, who is from Cuffe Parade in neighbouring Mumbai and also married, on Facebook and they became friends. The accused did not inform the woman that he was married, an official from Sanpada police station said. The accused started visiting the woman's house frequently and both of them got married, as per the FIR.

Later, the accused allegedly started beating and abusing the victim and also threatened to kill her son. He also allegedly took from her money and gold jewellery collectively worth Rs 45 lakh, including Rs 36 lakh in cash, the police stated quoting the complaint filed by the woman.

Based on the complaint, the Sanpada police on Tuesday registered a case against the accused under Indian Penal Code sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 494 (marrying again during lifetime of husband or wife), 504 (intentional insult with intent to provoke breach of peace) and 506 (criminal intimidation), he said.

A probe was on into the case, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)